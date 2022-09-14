Welcoming our largest first-year class in the school’s history is a great way to kick-off our centennial celebration at Schreiner. As you probably have heard already, our first-year enrollment is up 49 percent from last year, and overall enrollment is up 8.2 percent. This would be extraordinary news in any regular year, but at this moment, it is particularly impressive.
The National Student Clearinghouse - a nonprofit that provides educational reporting, verification, and research services to North American colleges and universities – reports that total first-year enrollment across the nation in 2021 was 2,116,631 students, and that was down 20% from the number of first-year students enrolled in 2015. The decrease in prospective college students that we have been hearing about is now well underway, and demographers warn that this population will continue to decrease for some time yet. To bring in Schreiner's largest first-year class in this environment is especially noteworthy.
My profound thanks go out to the many dedicated professionals across campus who accomplished this feat. Our athletic coaches and varsity program coordinators work all year long recruiting students to compete on our soccer and basketball and shooting teams, as well as our strings, debate, and eSports teams. Similarly, our learning community coordinators provide ongoing outreach to students who – in their first year of college – decide to join the Honors program or the Mountaineer Leadership Academy or the Global Scholars community.
Our financial aid team works long hours with admitted students and their families to help them understand the esoteric world of financial aid – and they do so with great joy and delight. Our financial aid staff is committed to helping prospective students and their families understand why Schreiner’s locked-in and inclusive tuition is a radical improvement over the costs of other colleges and universities. They help families complete the FASFA. They explore every available scholarship and grant program for which a student may be eligible. Families approach the funding of their students’ college education with significant trepidation; but after spending time with our financial aid officers, they feel informed, and each feels heard, as their family’s unique situation is considered.
And finally, big kudos go to our admissions office. This is the team that moves around the state looking for students who are the best fit for Schreiner. Having made the SAT and ACT optional for admission, we can focus our attention on identifying those students who are gritty and resilient. Those are the students with whom we want to spend the next four years. We have a special commitment to our rural students throughout central, southern, and western Texas. We know that too often colleges and universities do not pay attention to students in those communities because there are too few students in those high schools, or those locations make for less convenient travel, or a thousand other excuses pop up. Schreiner has a dedicated admissions counselor whose sole focus is the recruitment of rural students, and we have seen our student population from rural communities increase.
Our enrollment numbers indicate that Schreiner remains a very desirable place to attend college, but our work is not over. In fact, what this success means is that our work has just begun.
We intend to keep the momentum going and grow into a university of some 2,000 to 2,500 students. The pandemic certainly did not help our progress towards this goal, but we are back on track to reach these numbers. We are actively adding new academic programs – Engineering and Criminal Justice are two new majors this fall semester – and you will soon see announcements about additional new programs for next year. We are considering new athletic programs, too, and we hope to have announcements about those before the end of this calendar year. And perhaps we have no more important activity taking place right now than our Centennial Campaign which has kicked off. This campaign focuses on growing Schreiner’s endowment and especially on raising funds for student scholarships so that a Schreiner education remains affordable and so that Schreiner will be as robust at its 200th celebration as it is at its 100th. With four years remaining in the Centennial Campaign, we hope to raise funds that will have a transformative impact on the campus and the communities around us for years to come.
Schreiner’s Centennial is underway. And we’re marking the occasion with record enrollments and a thriving campus environment. Our work continues. My thanks to all of you who have joined with us in this endeavor and to those of you who are about to come alongside us. I look forward to seeing you on campus soon.
