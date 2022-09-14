Welcoming our largest first-year class in the school’s history is a great way to kick-off our centennial celebration at Schreiner. As you probably have heard already, our first-year enrollment is up 49 percent from last year, and overall enrollment is up 8.2 percent. This would be extraordinary news in any regular year, but at this moment, it is particularly impressive.

The National Student Clearinghouse - a nonprofit that provides educational reporting, verification, and research services to North American colleges and universities – reports that total first-year enrollment across the nation in 2021 was 2,116,631 students, and that was down 20% from the number of first-year students enrolled in 2015. The decrease in prospective college students that we have been hearing about is now well underway, and demographers warn that this population will continue to decrease for some time yet. To bring in Schreiner's largest first-year class in this environment is especially noteworthy.

