To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor about Economic Development I believe misses the point and does not seem to understand private property owner rights in Texas and what controlled growth means. Governments are able to regulate development and not deny it, as long as the property is zoned for the development and it is concurrent, which means the infrastructure, i.e. water, sewer, roads, and power, are sufficient to support what is being developed.
All development plans, building codes, and architectural guidelines are controlled by the City of Kerrville Development Services Dept. Both commercial and residential development bring jobs to our city, provide housing for those that have not been able to find it, and provide new sales tax revenue as well as new ad valorem taxes for the city. It spreads the burden on all Kerrville residents. It allows KISD, Peterson Regional Medical Center, Schreiner University, and other employers to maintain and recruit teachers, nurses, doctors, and other needed workers. It has allowed James Avery Craftsman to build a 50,000 +/- sq. ft. manufacturing plant, and Kildeer Mountain Manufacturing to move to Kerrville and bring high-paying jobs with them.
It allows Kerrville to recruit firefighters and police officers to serve and protect our community. It has helped to create the Kerrville River Trail system. Controlled development has helped Peterson Regional Medical Center as well as KISD grow and provide quality medical and educational opportunities for Kerrville residents. Helping small businesses to start and expand is all the result of Controlled Growth. Although we have seen an increase in appraised property values in Kerrville, the City has maintained or lowered property tax rates for more than 10 years. The city of Kerrville has been and continues to be in control, as allowed by law, of growth. Kerrville recently upgraded and improved its zoning codes as well as its subdivision codes to align with state laws and allow more control over development.
As chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, we are not given the luxury to only approve projects we like. We must follow the laws of the State and City Zoning Codes. If properties are zoned properly, property owners have the right to build what is allowed. Kerrville has not experienced a crime surge because of growth.
There is no requirement at P & Z meetings to disclose developers. Before being critical of the system, we need to understand the laws and how it works. The Kerrville 2050 Plan is a roadmap to the future of Kerrville, and it is working to help Kerrville grow responsibly and protect residents of Kerrville. I cannot speak for the county, but the residential housing projects being considered in Kerrville are needed and provide the overall number-one issue identified in the Kerrville 2050 plan of needed affordable housing. Developers are not building houses they cannot sell.
I understand the frustration of the possible Center Point development, but that would need to be addressed at County Commissioners Court. I am not sure that there is anything in Center Point that is key to Kerrville’s economic growth. Everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home if they can afford one, have a living wage job and prosper and raise their family.
We don’t see housing being developed here in Kerrville at a surplus and builders won’t build if they can’t sell. We have a tremendous and well-qualified city staff including our city manager and Development and Building Services Dept. whom I work with on P&Z. I have dealt with Kerrville city staff on many issues, and they are always doing what they believe is right for us in Kerrville and our mayor and City Council are doing the same.
– Mike Sigerman
Kerrville
