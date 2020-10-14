To My Fellow Citizens
of Kerrville:
It is a privilege and honor to write this letter of endorsement for three qualified city officials seeking re-election.
Having been a resident of Kerrville for 51 years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and work with each of these individuals through various community organizations. I appreciate the leadership they have provided to the city of Kerrville and their efforts for the betterment of our great city.
Please consider the re-election of Mayor Bill Blackburn, Councilwoman Judy Echner, as well as Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman.
– Sincerely,
Lois Shaw
