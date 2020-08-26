Schreiner University: The importance of athletics

by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
I was never a talented enough high school athlete to be invited to compete at the collegiate level.
Over the last several years at Schreiner, though, I have learned from our student-athletes and coaches what it means to be a collegiate athlete, and how important our teams are. Because of this education, I have followed closely over the last several weeks the discussion and analysis in the press as individual institutions and athletic conferences decided whether to hold their competitive fall seasons.
Schreiner University is a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, a Division III conference in the NCAA. As a Division III program, our students do not and cannot receive scholarships to play their sports in college. We believe that—much more than those in Division I or Division II conferences—our athletes are actually student-athletes and not just athletes that happen to be enrolled in courses.
The SCAC made the decision to postpone its fall competitions on July 16, 2020. At Schreiner, our NCAA fall sports include men’s and women’s cross-country, women’s and men’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Tennis and golf have off-season activities in the fall, too. It is our hope and intention to push these competitive seasons to the winter or spring months, enabling our student-athletes to compete with athletes from other schools when travel is safer.
College football did not pose a problem for Schreiner since we do not have a football team; but after weeks and months of negotiations and accusations, decisions regarding college football have been reached by the NCAA, individual conferences and individual schools. The struggle was perhaps most dramatically played out in the decisions of the Power 5 football conferences. Though I observed the back-and-forth of the NCAA and the Power 5 conferences only as an outside observer, I worry that the controversy will shape the public perception of college athletics generally. Painting all of college athletics with a broad brush cannot account for the unique situations in which schools and conferences find themselves, nor will it benefit the many thousands of student-athletes on campuses across the nation or those in your backyard.
Many of the analysts who have interpreted for us what has been going on with the Big 10, PAC 12, Big 12, ACC and SEC argue that there are only two sides to the argument: either you follow the science and cancel the season, or you pursue the dollars and play the (modified) season. Maybe for these powerhouse football conferences the argument can be distilled down that simply, but very few of us (and almost none of us in Division III schools like Schreiner) calculate athletic revenue into our budget models. Athletics are important to us for many reasons other than our financial bottom line.
At Schreiner, our student-athletes have important developmental experiences as they compete in their chosen activities. For example, they have authentic opportunities to develop emotional and social competencies. Teams are microcosms of communities like those in which athletes will live upon graduation, and the dynamics of participation reflect the complications and difficulties that accompany citizenship.
Developing empathy, the ability to listen, the capacity for cooperation and collaboration, humility and resiliency lead to an emotional and social intelligence that will help these student-athletes thrive when their time as an athlete has concluded.
Participation in athletics also provides our students the experience of excellence. I am not referring just to those teams or athletes who win conference or national championships or who have significant success in individual contests. For all athletes, the very process of rigorous practice and training are in and of themselves a refinement and kind of excellence. It is one of the most important life lessons that any of us can learn: the delight we experience when we do something extraordinarily well is the result of hours of hard work, commitment and relentless pursuit of improvement.
Athletics also enable our student-athletes to put into practice those skills and habits of mind which Schreiner considers essential to its educational experience. Critical thinking—as but one example—is applied every time a student-athlete tries to recalibrate his or her intended—even scripted—actions given the variables of competition; sometimes there is an opportunity to reflect on the next move, but more often, decisions about when to pass, when to attack and where to place the ball have to be made with extraordinary speed. Similarly, effective communication with teammates must be mastered to prevail when assailed by the shouts (and advice) of spectators and opponents’ own directions. Schreiner also believes that students should develop an aesthetic appreciation. Of course, we tend to teach about beauty through literature, music and the visual arts, but I have seen many moments in competitions that prove athletes are able to achieve the beautiful as they master the craft of their sport.
Much of the coverage and commentary from the pundits about whether to let athletes play quickly devolved into hyperbole, sensationalism and overly simplistic thinking. The complicated truth is that college athletics matter deeply for the athletes themselves. Sport has always been more than just a game, and we do it and our student-athletes a disservice by trivializing its significance. I intend to help our students become athletes again, too, and as soon as possible.
