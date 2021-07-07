There’s a reason that God made raccoons with masks ... they’re all criminals. By the way, let me point out from the get-go that I won’t be using the full name “raccoon” anymore in this article.
That would be giving them too much respect, and they don’t deserve it. My wife doesn’t like for me to use the word “hate,” so please excuse my harsh tone, but synonyms like revulsion, disgust, and loathing just don’t describe my true feelings. I hate’em, and ever since my family moved to the Frio Canyon years ago, my relationship with coons has deteriorated to the point where I’ve declared all-out war with no quarter on these masked bandits.
Of course, I haven’t always felt this way. When I was a kid, I loved the book “Rascal,” by Sterling North, and I must have read it cover-to-cover a dozen times.
The book is a personal narrative of Sterling’s childhood memory of raising a baby coon until he was a yearling. I fantasized over the stories that he told about Rascal, Wowser (a pet Saint Bernard), and a thieving crow named Poe. The book is listed as nonfiction, but now that I’m an adult with knowledge and experience on the true nature of coons, I question the legitimacy of those stories and Mr. North’s mental competence. In all probable reality, I bet Rascal killed Poe the crow, stole the family silver, pinned the crime on Wowser, and got off scot-free. Since I’ve lived here in the canyon, coons have been found guilty of larceny, destruction of personal property, murder, and grand theft auto. I don’t have any verifiable proof on that last offense, but I’ve got enough circumstantial evidence to make a strong case.
One example of the evil and destructive nature of coons is a murder mystery that occurred at our place last summer. One day in early June, a chicken showed up and began hanging around the house. No one knows where he came from or why he was so interested in our house over the neighbors’, but he seemed to like our yard and decided to stay. The kids named him “Chick-fil-A,” and he quickly became a favored pet in the Kerr family. Our two cats didn’t seem to mind him, although they didn’t have a lot to do with each other, and a very tame fox that frequents our neighborhood didn’t seem at all interested in Chick-fil-A as a meal (no pun intended).
Having a chicken for a pet is great. You don’t have to feed them, and all they do is strut around the yard eating bugs, snakes, and scorpions. At night, Chick-fil-A would roost high up in a cedar-elm tree above the River House, and every morning he would wake us up at dawn with a scratchy kind of rooster sound (which is the only evidence we had that he was a he.) Other than a few issues with personal hygiene on our porch, Chick-fil-A was the perfect pet, and throughout the summer, everyone got along marvelously.
You can imagine our disappointment, then, when one day, we noticed that Chick-fil-A had gone missing. At first, we just thought he had decided to move on, but a couple of days later, my wife was digging around in the garage, and there, behind a stack of boxes, were the remains of Chick-fil-A. Just a pile of feathers with a beak in the middle was all that was left of our beloved pet, and our utopian animal farm came crashing down around us.
Everyone immediately assumed the fox as a prime suspect, but our neighbors, the Echols, had taken to feeding the fox their leftovers to the point where I didn’t think the fox would have been at all interested in a chicken unless it was offered as cordon bleu with egg noodles and steamed vegetables. In the end, we found enough evidence to convict the coons in our neighborhood, who were still at large, and so I employed an expert varmint hunter who used trained competition coon hounds to catch the fugitives.
On the night of the big hunt, I sat on my porch and listened, with great delight, to the howling battle that ensued on the bluffs along the river. From the sounds that the dogs were making, I could tell that the masked bandits were finally getting what was coming to them, and I couldn’t wait to hear how many hides had been collected on the next day. The following morning, however, there was a message on my answering machine that informed me that one of the hounds was missing, and I immediately became suspicious of foul play. It only took an hour to find the dog. High above the river, on a ledge barely wide enough to stand, was the missing hound. Apparently, he had chased the mother of all coons over the edge of the cliff and had fallen 100 feet down to the ledge where he was trapped. It took most of the day to get our resident climbing expert, Nicholas Hearn, to perform a dangerous high angle rescue and retrieve the bedraggled dog, who was unhurt, but very shaken from his brush with death. Adding insult to near injury was the sobering news that after all that effort, not one single coon had been apprehended.
It goes without saying, then, that coons, at least in this neck of the woods, are very clever. Consider an episode that happened a while back at the camp where I worked. At the Echo Valley campsite store called “Sugar Shack,” someone accidentally left the door open one night, and one of the pesky varmints got into some candy and left an annoying mess. The next day, one of the Foundation’s Operations employees discovered the mess, cleaned it up, and locked the door.
Two weeks later, a Youth Camp Director unlocked the door, and stood with jaw-dropping horror at the sugar shack interior which had been completely destroyed. His first impression was that the store had been vandalized by campers, but this notion was quickly ruled out as the store had been locked, and no one with a key had been in it for the entire two weeks. Slowly we pieced together the facts and determined that whoever had destroyed the Sugar Shack was still in the Sugar Shack. Da da da dummmm (that’s my impression of a “who done it” movie sound effect). It was the grounds crew, Noe and Cassi Salazar, who eventually found the perpetrator hiding in a Rubbermaid storage box full of T-shirts. Being soft on crime, they let him go—set free to pillage and plunder another day.
So don’t go calling these ring-tailed looters cute or adorable around me. To me, they’re just a bunch of low-down, dirty, thieving scoundrels, and if I ever catch one of them around my cats, I’m gonna...
“Hey honey, have you seen our cats?”
