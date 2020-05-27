Dietert News – May 27, 2020

Happy Memorial Day and I will add – Happy Memorial Week.
I think all those special people who served and sacrificed for our freedom should have a full week this year. In watching the news and specials about Memorial Day, I am in awe of all those men and women of all races and religions who fought for our country.
And we can’t forget about those families who lost their loved ones during this time as well. Thank you so much for your sacrifice.
I can only imagine the fear of going into combat, as I have never been in that situation, but I certainly respect those who have. Fear is with us all the time; we just have to process the options for coming out of it.
We are fearful of opening up the center because we don’t want to be the reason any of our seniors get sick. So, we are processing options for the future. Apparently, according to the Governor’s Office, a senior center such as ours falls between the cracks. We are not considered a restaurant or a senior living home, so our requirements for re-opening are a little confusing.
Please bear with us as we determine when we will open, what programs and activities we will provide, and what kind of PPE will be necessary. But, rest assured, we will open again and we are ready to see everyone.
Speaking of fear, I have a story about my grandson, Tyler. Last weekend, we social-distanced with our kids in our boat at the lake. We never came in contact with anyone during this time and the freedom of being out in the sun and on the water was most needed.
When Tyler was 6, we gave him a knee board for his birthday and he was so excited about it. The first time out didn’t go so well. He fell off quickly, got water in his nose, and decided that he would not try that again until he was 7. When age 7 came around last summer, we couldn’t even get him to try it. He said maybe next year.
Last weekend, we eased into the possibility of trying again and he was a little interested. Thankfully the water was very smooth and Dad was on the end of the boat ready to jump in as needed. With a pained expression on his face he got up on the board and rode for several yards before falling off. We thought, oh no, it’s over, but to our delight he came up out of the water with a semi-smile on his face.
It helped that Dad jumped in to assist. He tried again and again until he had built his confidence up to ride for a long time and when the waves of another boat were coming at him he eyed them down and took them on like a pro.
He was so proud of himself and yelled out, “I am an expert now.” When he had had his fill he got back into the boat and said, “I don’t know what I was afraid of, that wasn’t so bad.”
So, from the mouth of babes we learn that we all need to tackle fear one step at time and conquer it. Tyler turns eight in June, so he is proud to say he accomplished this feat and actually did it before his Dad did years ago. So, take that fear and ride the waves.
We are still delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors every day (Monday-Friday). The clients are excited to see someone every day and our volunteers are happy to see them. A special shout-out to our awesome volunteers. If delivering meals is something you ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started.
Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044, at extension 250, to learn more about it.
I can’t say it enough - if you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them to sure they have what they need and give them some love so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for eligibility information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
