Let the Christmas music begin! Hope everyone had their fill of turkey, dressing, and all the fixings.
I know that I definitely did, but I have some in the freezer just in case. Now comes the decorating which we are fully into here at the center. The transformation to festive Christmas decorations surely gets everyone into the spirit.
It is great that we begin the holiday season with Thanksgiving to help us be thankful for all the special things and most importantly, the people in our lives.
Then comes the spirit of giving with Christmas. Giving can come in many different ways, with actual gifts for friends and loved ones, along with the gift of helping others by way of physical, emotional, financial, spiritual, or by your presence. Sometimes, your presence is the only present anyone needs. May the beginning of this second round of the holiday season bring you joy, love, and support.
Dietert Center is a drop-off location for the Blanket Drive sponsored by the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance - a committee of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 13 to be disbursed to our local seniors before the really cold weather sets in. You can drop them off in our front lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or, better yet, come have lunch with us and drop it off at the same time. Other blanket drop-off locations include the Penak Group, Emerald Cottages, Peterson Health Bistro and Ambulatory Care Center, and the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chef Shonna is planning for Christmas homemade pie orders. Dec. 16 is the deadline to order your selections, with pick-up scheduled for Dec. 22. Selections include Breakfast Quiche, Southern Pecan, or Cherry for $18 or Buttermilk for $12. I ordered a Buttermilk pie for Thanksgiving, and it was a real hit. Sign me up again. The Quiche is always a favorite, too. You can order online at dietertcenter.org, give us a call at (830) 792-4044, or stop by the front desk.
We are busy preparing for our second Dietert Center Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1-4 p.m. You can come check out the programs, the place, and the people during this come-and-go event. Have you ever wondered what we are all about here at Dietert? Well, this is the perfect time to come for a visit. Bring your friends, parents, grandparents, neighbors, or come alone to meet new friends, and see what great opportunities are available. There will be refreshments made by Shonna and the team and some door prizes too.
Dietert Club Ed classes to close out the year include Hunter Education Certification on Dec. 3-4. For those born after 1971, you need this certification in order to hunt. Other classes include: Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on Dec. 8, Piano for the Beginner (one on one) on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, or Dec. 16; Stress Free Painting in Watercolor on Dec. 6, Dec. 13, or Dec. 20; Winning the Self Defense Encounter, Introduction to Microsoft Word, or Introduction to Silversmithing on Dec. 12; Fall Prevention on Dec. 15, and last, but not least, Train Your Brain on Dec. 17. Dietert is definitely the place to be to stay warm and engage your mind.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafeand enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Sausage and Peppers;
• Thursday, Dec. 1 – Bell Pepper Casserole;
• Friday, Dec. 2 – Chicken Schnitzel;
• Monday, Dec. 5 – Beef Stew and Cornbread;
• Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Crunchy Baked Fish, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Pork Tips with Gravy.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.