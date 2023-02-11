by Richard Lee

Telling members of the Senate Finance committee that they will likely never again see a session with the state as flush with cash as it is now, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar said lawmakers must decide how to carefully shepherd the state's record-breaking income. The Finance committee began budget hearings on Monday, opening with a presentation from the state's chief financial officer, who echoed comments he made earlier in the month when he laid out his forecast for state revenue over the next biennium.

