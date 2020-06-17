Dietert News – June 17, 2020

Hurry up … and wait! Remember that saying? I feel that is the life we are in right now. Hurry up and get something done, but wait, it can’t be done yet. We are reviewing all classes and activities weekly to see what we might be able to open up again and when. We are ready, as I know most of you are, too.
We have some unfortunate news to report to you. We got final confirmation from the AARP Free Tax Service that they will not be returning this year to complete your taxes. Dietert Center does not provide this service, but rather provided a free space for the organization to assist our local community. So, please seek services elsewhere to complete your 2019 tax returns.
We do have a little bit of good news for you. We are going to slowly start opening the building back up, but only for certain activities. The Friendship Cafe will NOT be open yet though. We will start testing the waters with other activities on June 22.
Please note that all classes and activities are still subject to change and will have limitations and adjustments to the procedures. Please bear with us as some of the activities may cancel when the day actually arrives due to health and safety recommendations. Give the Club Ed Department a call for more details.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place for all classes and enrollment may be limited, so sign up soon to reserve your spot. While in the building, facial coverings are recommended but not required. There will be lots of hand sanitizer, and of course lots of soap and water too.
We still have space in our offsite class options, so don’t forget to sign up soon.
Water Aerobics at the Olympic Pool: you must be a member of the Dietert Center ($35 for one year or $25 for six months) in order to attend. There is no charge for the class. It all began June 16 and will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. for the next couple of months. This class will give you the opportunity to receive a low-impact exercise routine and make some wonderful friends at the same time.
Through our partnership with the Center for Fitness, you can sign up on the Dietert Center website for Stretch and Flex Aqua class on Thursdays 10:45–11:30 a.m. or Zumba Gold on Fridays 8:15-9 a.m. and Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m.
We are delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors Monday through Friday. If delivering meals is something you ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044, extension 250 to learn more about it.
I was able to see my precious grandson Fitz this past weekend and get some much needed Bebe loving from him. We never left the house so we were very mindful with social-distancing guidelines. Hard to believe that it has been almost six months since I was able to see him and his parents. It filled my soul with energy to move forward and stay steadfast in our new way of life.
I think of those seniors in our community that also have not seen their loved ones in months and my heart breaks for them. Please seek out your senior neighbors and give them a special treat.
Most importantly, make sure that they have what they need and give them support, so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information.
We are still taking donations of gently used medical equipment. Nick says we could use more wheelchairs and shower chairs. You can bring them to the center Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
