To the editor:
I am constantly dismayed at the destructiveness of the Democrat worldview and the seeming lack of common sense and decency.
Democrats continue to advocate for open borders, allowing criminals, communicable disease carriers, sex slaves and drugs to flow unfettered into this country among the thousands of uneducated and poverty-stricken people who are taking the jobs needed by high-schoolers looking to learn a trade or save money for college and others who want to work their way through college or trade school. Nope. Democrats don’t care. All they see is the permanent underclass they need to support their socialist utopia.
Democrats continue to support the Marxist view of economics, that government spending (your taxes) stimulates the economy, in spite of over a century of data that tells everyone else that government spending contributes to inflation and stifles economic growth. Democrats don’t care. They need a poverty-stricken populace to turn to the government for help.
Democrats continue to perpetuate the man-caused climate hoax, every few years changing the nature of the threat. Predictions have ranged from a new Ice Age to flooded continents to the death of the human race, all for the purpose of wealth redistribution and global socialism.
Democrats continue to ignore the Constitution and its limitations on government authority. Taking over the student loan program? Unconstitutional. Forgiving student loan debt? Unconstitutional. Bailouts, stimulus payments, subsidies? Unconstitutional. Open borders? Unconstitutional, immoral and treasonous. Democrats don’t care. Socialism is better for you in their fantasy world.
The brilliance of our Constitutional Republic is that anything that is unconstitutional ends up damaging the economy or the taxpayer. But Democrats don’t care who is hurt or who dies in their pursuit of the nightmare that is their socialist utopia.
Are you going to support the socialist agenda in November? I hope not.
– Steve Lehman
Kerrville
