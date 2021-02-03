Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and refusing to identify in the 300 block of Fifer St. on Jan. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and obstruction or retaliation in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 400 block of Paschal Ave. on Jan. 29.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, and minor in possession of tobacco products in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 30.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on Jan. 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, consumption of alcohol by a minor, and minor in possession of tobacco products in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Guadalupe St. on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on Jan. 31.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and tampering with evidence in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an active warrant in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license in the 300 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 31.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, failure to identify, manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and an active warrant in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 27.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Davis St. on Jan. 27.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Guadalupe St. on Jan. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of s dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant in mile 508 of I-10 on Jan. 28.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 28.
• An arrest was made for two counts of burglary of a habitation intending a felony besides theft, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana on Jan. 29.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 100 block of Ridge Rock Dr. on Jan. 29.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1700 block of Goat Creek Rd. on Jan. 30.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for forgery of a financial instrument, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an active warrant in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor parts or accessories between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Jan. 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made while assisting another agency in the 300 block of Pearl St. on Jan. 25.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license, in the 300 block of Ross St. on Jan. 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Quinlan St. on Jan. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made, with unlawfully carrying a weapon, at a suspicious circumstance call in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Hays St. on Jan. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 29.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 29.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Jan. 29.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of W Main St. on Jan. 31.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 100 block of W Barnett St. on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Tivy St. on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Jan. 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of McAllen Dr. on Jan. 30.
• An arrest was made for arson in the 500 block of Bow Ln. on Jan. 30.
• KPD assisted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to make an arrest in the 300 block of Leslie Dr. N on Jan. 31.
