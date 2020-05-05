Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Rodney Alan Hethcock, 5600 block of Sunup Dr., San Antonio – Two counts possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Clifford Aaron Olds, 100 block of Cypress Dr., Center Point – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, credit card abuse of the elderly, theft of mail more than 30 addresses, fraudulent use of less than five identifying items of the elderly, and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.