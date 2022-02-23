Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 500 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Feb. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on Feb. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Feb. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Main St. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 100 block of Main St. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in Mile 511 of IH-10 on Feb. 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 400 block of Goss St. on Feb. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 100 block of Medina Hwy. on Feb. 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Jackson Rd. on Feb. 19.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Blanks St. on Feb. 15.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Sweeper Ln. on Feb. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 1100 block of Mallard Way on Feb. 17.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 18.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 18.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 1500 block of Medina Hwy. on Feb. 18.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Myrta St. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for sexual assault of a child, and sexual assault with an object, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 20.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 500 block of Hays St. on Feb. 15.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at KPD on Feb. 18.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a coin-operated machine in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 19.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 400 block of Water St. on Feb. 17.
• KPD is investigating swindling with a confidence game, evading arrest with a vehicle, and failure to identify by giving false information, in the 4600 block of E Hwy. 27 on Feb. 19.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency at a minor accident in the 600 block of Thompson Dr. on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Feb. 16.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in a suspicious person call in the 1400 block of Antler Dr. on Feb. 17.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 3600 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency at a disturbance call in the 300 block of Westminster St. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 400 block of Earl Garrett on Feb. 20.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on Feb. 20.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating money laundering between $2,500-$30,000 in the 300 block of Stephanie Dr. on Feb. 14.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 16.
• Criminal trespass was reported in the 1200 block of Water St. on Feb. 16.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 17.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Earl Garrett on Feb. 19.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Feb. 19.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 100 block of Candace Dr. on Feb. 20.
