• Shad Paul Brown, 2900 block of Riverside, Kerrville – Two counts of assault. $500 fine and court costs of $620.
• Kiersten Malynn Nelson, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine and court costs of $360.
• Miguel A. Romero-Lopez, 400 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and four counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $2,270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.