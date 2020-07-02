Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on June 24.
• An arrest was made for consumption of alcohol by a minor and leaving the scene of an accident in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 26.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 27.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Clay St. on June 26.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of E Main on June 27.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 700 block of Travis St. on June 23.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 300 block of W Main St. on June 28.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of W Jefferson St. on June 25.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 25.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 600 block of Lois St. on June 26.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 23.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1300 block of Paragon Pl. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating forgery to defraud another in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 25.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on June 25.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on June 26.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Easy St. on June 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Elm St. on June 27.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Lawson St. on June 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on June 27.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1600 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 22.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on June 22.
• KPD is investigating an accident causing damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200 in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 23.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of criminal trespass of a habitation in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on June 24.
• KPD is investigating unlawful dumping in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on June 24.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on June 26.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. on June 27.
• An arrest was made for reckless bodily injury to a child, the elderly or disabled in the 1400 block of Vesper Dr. on June 28.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1000 block of Main St. on June 28.
