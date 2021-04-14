Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Everett St. on April 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on April 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 500 block of Robinson Ave. on April 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on April 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 400 block of Beech St. on April 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, resisting arrest, and an arrest warrant in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on April 10.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Main St. on April 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, and hindering apprehension in the 400 block of Dean Dr. N on April 9.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 7.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 8.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 500 block of Cardinal Dr. on April 9.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of McAllen Dr. on April 10.
• KPD is investigating mutual combat family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Beech St. on April 10.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of McAllen Dr. on April 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1400 block of Parks St. on April 11.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 5.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 8.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on April 9.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 9.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a motor vehicle in the 2300 block of Chalet Trail on April 10.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Rees St. on April 11.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on April 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:51 p.m. on April 9.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on April 9.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 10.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for fleeing from a police officer in the 1800 block of Broadway on April 5.
• KPD is investigating gambling promotion in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 8.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on April 9.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on April 9.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Ivy Lane on April 10.
