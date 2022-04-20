Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jesus Gerardo Alvarado Soto and Erika Lizbeth Palomino Gaspar, April 11.
• Rodney Albert Sullivan and Jamie Marie Turner, April 12.
• Eric Daniel Groff and Taylor Grae Barnett, April 12.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• David L. Francisco and Sherry L. Francisco of Mountain Home, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.