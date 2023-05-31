• Bianka Maria Alvarado, confidential address, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $116.
• Christopher Allen Brentnall, 100 block of Kermit Rd., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $1,000 fine, 10 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Rodney Glenn Baxter, 100 block of Oakridge Rd. S, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• James Ryan Birkes, 300 block of A St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $491.
• Nathaniel Steele Abbott Crozier, homeless, Ingram – Resisting arrest. $2,000 fine, 143 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Shelia Dai Devilbiss, 14400 block of Modesta Pl. San Antonio – Resisting arrest. 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Steven Wayne Duglosch, 400 block of Ingram Hills Rd., Ingram – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. One day in jail and court costs of $363.
• Phillip Lewis Elmore, 100 block of Pal Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $788.
• Macy Elizabeth Haynes, 1300 block of Goforth Rd., Kyle, Texas – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Eric Charles Johnston, 2400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 330 days in jail and court costs of $505.10.
• Donald E. Kampfhenkel, 2000 block of Lime Creek Dr., Kerrville – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Six months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Selena Marie Lonidier, 2100 block of Sugar Creek Rd., Arcadia, La. – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 6 months of probation and court costs of $116.
• Mitchell McDermid, 400 block of Twin Elm Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas – Terroristic threat of a family member. $1,000 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Jose Jeronimo Norato-Guerrero, 100 block of Top Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,000 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Edward Harley Norman, 500 block of Tomahawk Trl., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Jeremy Salazar, 100 block of Ute Trl., Bandera – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine and court costs of $310.
• Louis Julio Someillan, 100 block of Oakview Dr., Kerrville – Class C Misdemeanor assault. Court costs of $116.
• Vincent Michael Torres, 100 block of Cedar Mill, Kerrville – Three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and driving while intoxicated. $4,000 fine, 73 days in jail and court costs of $1,360.
• Arnold Vela Jr., 500 block of Josephine St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Alan Michael Weigel, 600 block of Oak Valley Dr., Kerrville – possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 8 days in jail and court costs of $300.
