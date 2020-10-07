Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Blanks St. on Oct. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 100 block of Englewood Dr. on Oct. 3.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication in the 1400 block of Alice St. on Sept. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of North St. on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protective order, and fictitious license plate or registration in the 1400 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, and public intoxication in the 400 block of Main St. on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, and public intoxication in Mile 514 of IH-10 on Oct. 3.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 100 block of City South St. on Oct. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Oct. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 4.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Main St. on Oct. 4.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 29.
• KPD is investigating forcible rape in the 1700 block of Deer Trl. N on Oct. 4.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property from a building between $20,000-$100,000 in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 28.
• An arrest was made for theft in the 1200 block of Water St. on Sept. 29.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 800- block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 3.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Barnett St. on Sept. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Shepherd Rees Rd. on Sept. 29.
• A warrant arrest was made, with hindering apprehension of a known felon in the 200 block of W McFarland St. on Sept. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 3.
• Two warrant arrests were made, with hindering apprehension of a known felon, in the 2800 block of Maple St. on Oct. 3.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 2.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief less than $100 in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for runaway, and a violation of probation in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 3.
