Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Bayron Dalton Baize, 100 block of High Forrest, Ingram – Two counts of burglary of a building, two counts of burglary of a habitation, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Chrystal Lynn Barraza, 100 block of Michon Dr. S, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Pete Carrion, 200 block of W McFarland, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Laura Lyn Casanova, 900 block of Paschal, Kerrville – Two counts of possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Ronald Haney Churchwell, 4600 block of Sierra St., San Antonio – Felony bail jumping.
• Alexander Hayes Eldred, 100 block of Briarwood Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Austin Gartman, 1400 block of Park St., Kerrville – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• Jodie Lynn Hampton, 100 block of George Muck Dr., Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Michael Anthony Hampton Jr., 10200 block of Raven Field Dr., San Antonio – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Jeffrey McCollum, 1100 block of Hasenwinkle Rd., Comfort – Burglary of a habitation, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Noel Moran, 100 block of Ten West Dr., Comfort – Two counts of felony bail jumping.
• John Wesley Moreland, 100 block of Four Sisters, Medina - Two counts of felony bail jumping.
• Abraham Antonio Munoz, 10900 block of Highland Meadow, Houston – Fraudulent possession or use of between 10 and 50 identifying information items.
• Billy Wayne Paine III, 300 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Burglary of a habitation, and theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
• Christopher Michael Prickett, 1000 hundred block of Westminster Ln., Garland – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Jose Adolfo Ramirez, 1500 block of 41st St., Lubbock – Fraudulent possession or use of between 5 and 10 identifying items, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Marcos Sanchez, 11500 block of Walnut Ridge Rd., Austin – Two counts of smuggling of persons, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Earl Stanley Shakesnyder, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Melvin Lee Shelton II, 500 block of Moore St., Ingram – Burglary of a habitation, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Steven Charles Wagner, 1400 block of Cedar, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Brad Rick Way, 200 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Murder.
• Melissa Lynn Wolf, 200 block of River Oak Dr., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
