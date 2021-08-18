Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Trenton Cole Cabaniss and Alletta Louise Cathey, Aug. 6.
• Joseph Randolph Youngblood and Robin Gayle Groff, Aug. 9.
• Samuel Nyampong Asihene and Diamond Brianna Nicole Roundtree, Aug. 9.
• Robert Earl Jacks and Michelle Tamar Johnson, Aug. 11.
• Matthew Scott Crenwelge and Angelica Maria Rios, Aug. 11.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Kenneth Ray Munson of Kerrville and Amanda Rae Munson of Kerrville, July 30.
• Ashley Jon Dehay of Kerrville and Randall Wayne Dehay of Kerrville, Aug. 6.
• Mark Alan Wright of Kerrville and Julieta Herrera Gonzalez of Kerrville, Aug. 9.
• Grace Elizabeth Wendorf of Kerrville and Matthew Benjamin Wendorf of Simi Valley, Calif., Aug. 9.
• Diamantina Peralta of Kerrville and Armando Peralta of San Antonio, Aug. 9.
• Shanna Denise Ramirez of Kerrville and Gilbert Torres Ramirez of Kerrville, Aug. 12.
