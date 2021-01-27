Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Mickey Dean Brunelli and Teresa Wall Blair, Jan. 15.
• Joshua Bryant Nunnelee and Danielle Leigh Brown, Jan. 15.
• Alejandro Perez Angel and Ann Janet Telles, Jan. 19.
• Rickey Gale Henry and Diane Brill Henry, Jan. 20.
• Anthony Rene Rendon and Ashley Renee Rubio, Jan. 21.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Kristie Valdez Escamilla of Kerrville and Oscar Escamilla Jr. of Kerrville, Jan. 20
