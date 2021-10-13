Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Steven Aaron Davis and Robyn Lyn Hawkins, Oct. 1.
• Preston Lee Beggs Jr. and Lisa Margaret Vlasek, Oct. 1.
• Jesse Ramon Romo and Latisha Marie Cisneros, Oct. 1.
• Codie Allen Ayala and Jasmine Marie Nava, Oct. 1.
• Brayden Davis Hagendorf and Cheyanne Lauryn Smith, Oct. 4.
• Brice Cameron Coleman and Judith Morales Venegas, Oct. 4.
• Samuel Joseph Catlett V and Bianca Marie Rios, Oct. 6.
• Derek Brandon Stapp and Victoria Angel Roman, Oct. 6.
• Lee Robert Sabatino and Savannah Mendoza, Oct. 7.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Sarah Elizabeth Meisenheimer of Kerrville and Michael Edward Meisenheimer of Carrollton, Sept. 28.
