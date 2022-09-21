Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Taylor Kain Roy and Rheanna Paige Nolan, Sept. 12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Taylor Kain Roy and Rheanna Paige Nolan, Sept. 12.
• Kaleb Morgan Fullen and Mercedes Lynn Hernandez, Sept. 12.
• Robert Richard Shelton and Sarah Melissa Dees, Sept. 12.
• Manuel Erasmo Perez Guevara and Brisaida Arreola, Sept. 12.
• Steve Edward Benson and Elida Hernandez, Sept. 13.
• Jay Tyler Phelps and Laura Jean Adkinson, Sept. 13.
• Charles Winfred White and Diana Barker Walker, Sept. 13.
• Ryan Jared Turner and Amanda Marie Pierce, Sept. 14.
• Carlos Enrique Jimenez Montejo and Marissa Rodriguez, Sept. 14.
• Russell Green Sifford, Jr. and Barbara Anne Ecklund, Sept. 14.
• Sam Mark Ligon and Tammara Lynn Jones, Sept. 15.
• Chandler Matthew Fox and Elena Corpus, Sept. 15.
• Steven Kelly Toler and Taitum Frankie Trees, Sept. 16.
• Silverio Ruiz Jr. and Jaimie Lyn Benson, Sept. 16.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Leah Marie Montanez of Kerrville and Michael Joseph O'Malley of Kerrville, Sept. 12.
• Michael Wayne Coffee of Kerrville and Sandra Sue Coffee of McKinney, Texas, Sept. 14.
• Devyn Elyse Jackman of Kerrville and Michael Shae Jackman of Big Spring, Texas, Sept. 15.
• Michael Allen Miller of Kerrville and Porsche Nichole Miller of Ingleside, Texas, Sept. 15.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.