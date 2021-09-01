Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a suspicious circumstances call in the 1000 block of Lois St. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 700 block of Barnett St. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Aug. 28.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Stadium Dr. on Aug. 28.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Sidney Baker St. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of 200-400 gm. of a controlled substance on a disturbance call in the 300 block of Riverhill Blvd. on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, and interfering with a 9-1-1 call, in the 400 block of Tivy St. on Aug. 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Timber Ridge Dr. on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 24.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Leland St. on Aug. 24.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:33 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture more than $200 in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 28.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture less than $200 at a minor accident in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Aug. 28.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 300 block of Coleman Dr. on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Pearl St. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating a missing person reported at KPD on Aug. 27.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on Aug. 27.
