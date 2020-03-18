Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on March 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and retaliation in the 100 block of Pearl St. on March 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and retaliation in the 1300 block of 4th St. on March 11.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated third offense or more on March 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC more than 0.15, and public intoxication in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of North St. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on March 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1500 block of Thompson Dr. on March 14.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on March 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on March 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of a dangerous drug in the 100 block of Crescent Dr. on March 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2400 block of E Main on March 11.
• KPD is investigating a drug violation in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on March 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 14.
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 15.
• KPD is investigating possession of dangerous drugs, and public intoxication in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 15.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 800 block of Tennis St. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2200 block of Zysko Ln. on March 14.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Yorktown Blvd. N on March 12.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 400 block of Beech St. on March 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2900 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 11.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 14.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 800 block of Water St. on March 9.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Clay St. on March 10.
• Two warrant arrests were made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on March 10.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on March 12.
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 700 block of Harper Rd. N on March 12.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Riverhill Blvd. on March 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on March 15.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on March 15.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 15.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Earl Garrett on March 9.
• KPD is investigating leaving the scene of an accident in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 10.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on March 10.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on March 11.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on March 12.
• KPD is investigating interference with child custody in the 2800 block of Hunt St. N on March 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 14.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 14.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 15.
