• Raeanna Andrea Barney, 4100 Fredericksburg Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, deferred 12 months, 24 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Devin Lee Woodruff, 2500 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 19 days in jail and court costs of $428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.