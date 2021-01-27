Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of W Main St. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Lytle St. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made at a major accident for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 500 block of Water St. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Birkdale Ln. on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Water St. on Jan. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Goat Creek Rd. on Jan. 24.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Travis St. on Jan. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Lehmann Dr. on Jan. 24.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and two counts of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Rees St. on Jan. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1000 block of Water St. on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession od dangerous drugs, and an active warrant in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 23.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident to a vehicle greater than $200, and failure to give information and render aid in the 500 block of Water St., N on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on Jan. 16.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 19.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 22.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 500 block of Wingedfoot Ln. on Jan. 22.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Jan. 23.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 500 block of Wingdfoot Ln. on Jan. 18.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 15.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse, and theft through acquisition of financial information in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 15.
• KPD is investigating pickpocketing between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $1,500-$20,000 in the 200 block of Old Oaks Path on Jan. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main St. on Jan. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Riverside Dr. on Jan. 20.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made on a suspicious vehicle call in the 500 block of Robinson Ave. on Jan. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made, with resisting arrest, in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 21.
• A warrant arrest was made while assisting another agency in the 2300 block of Trails End Ln. on Jan. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Jan. 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 24.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:07 p.m. on Jan. 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:19 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• KPD is investigating failure to give information or render aid after striking a fixture in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:34 p.m. on Jan. 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:22 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $30,000-$150,000 in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made at a suspicious vehicle call for a city ordinance violation in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Jan. 19.
• KPD assisted another agency at a structure fire in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 21.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 700 block of Everett St. on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Jan. 22.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 24.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 100 block of Stephanie Dr. on Jan. 24.
