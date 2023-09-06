Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Tifny Spring Abel, 300 block of Shadow Oak, Harper – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Ronald Amador, 100 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Leonel Arteaga Jr., 1400 block of San Francisco, San Antonio – manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Balderas, 1000 block of Treehouse, Red Oak, Texas – Six counts of smuggling of persons.
• Felix Barron, 100 block of Ash, Ingram – Four counts of sexual assault of a child.
• Desnick Rrsm Bazon, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jessie Danell Brown, 9600 block of Old Quarry, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Travis D. Burlew, P.O. Box, Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.
• Drayvin Joe Castro, 100 block of Caribou Ln., Kerrville – Tampering with physical evidence to impair investigation.
• Cassandra Gayle Coleman, 100 block of Sixth St., Ingram - Tampering with physical evidence to impair investigation.
• Lauren Rose Dooley, General delivery, Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer or judge.
• Karen L. Dowling, 13800 block of O’Connor Rd., Live Oak, Texas – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Ross Golden, 100 block of Loop 13, Kerrville – Indecency with a child by exposure, and two counts of attempted indecency with a child by exposure.
• Issiah Guadalajara, 300 block of Avondale Ave., San Antonio – Smuggling of persons with a firearm.
• Bo Aaron Guzman, 1900 block of Fitzgerald, Hanford, Calif. – Three counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Sydney Rochelle Handy, 600 block of Sky Camp Lp., Graford, Texas – Felony bail jumping.
• Marcos Augustine Herrera, 600 block of Florence St., Kerrville – Soliciting prostitution.
• Isaac Loyd Hickman, 100 block of McNeil, Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sunshine Serena Luna, 1800 block of Hardcastle, Hanford, Calif. - Three counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• David Martin Marschall, 1300 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Jonathan Martinez, Unit block of Leroux St., San Antonio – Possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Federico Cisneros Neri, 200 block of Green Meadows, Fredericksburg – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brian Fitzgerald Ogorman, 100 block of Lyman Dr., San Antonio – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Juan Manuel Ramirez, 9500 block of Culberson St., Dallas – Two counts smuggling of persons.
• Elijah Lynn Smith, 400 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a weapon, and attempted sexual assault.
• Lana Celeste Weeks, 8300 block of York Blvd., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cody Easton Weiss, 200 block of Wedgewood Ln., Kerrville – Intentional injury of a child, elderly, or disabled.
• Matthew Nathan White, 300 block of Remington Dr., Bergheim, Texas – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.