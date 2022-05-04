Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle less than $200, in the 1200 block of Park St. on April 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Water St. on April 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on April 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of C St. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2500 block of Junction Hwy. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on May 1.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and public intoxication, in the 700 block of Lake Dr. on April 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on April 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on April 29.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 600 block of Main St. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of a dangerous drug, and public intoxication, on a suspicious person call in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 30.
• KPD is investigating a minor in possession of tobacco products in the 100 block of Schreiner St. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 1.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for unlawful restraint, family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on April 26.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 400 block of Charles St. on April 27.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Meadowview Ln. on April 28.
• An arrest was made for simple assault, public intoxication, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, on a suspicious person call in the 600 block of Robinson Ave. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of the family, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 600 block of East Ln. on April 30.
• KPD filed a case of family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of E Davis St. on April 30.
• KPD assisted another agency with a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury in Mile 504 of IH-10 on April 30.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 500 block of Rees St. on May 1.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of W Barnett St. on April 26.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on April 26.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 400 block of Yorktown Blvd. on April 28.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1200 block of 1st St. on April 29.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 400 block of Goss St. on April 30.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for two counts of forgery of financial instruments between $100-$750, forgery of financial instruments between $2,500-$30,000, fraudulent use or possession of less than five identification items, and swindling, in Mile 508 of IH-10 on April 25.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Quinlan St. on April 25.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building reported at KPD on April 26.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. on April 28.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on April 29.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 1.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on April 26.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 27.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 28.
• An arrest was made on three local warrants in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on April 29.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 26.
Other Offenses
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of Water St. on April 27.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1000 block of Water St. on April 28.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief to a motor vehicle in the 2300 block of Sailing Way on April 29.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 300 block of Upper St. on April 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass of real property, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, in the 100 block of Juniper Dr. on April 30.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Rees Rd. on May 1.
