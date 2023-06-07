Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jeremy Losoya Alaniz, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Jeremy Losoya Alaniz, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Ramon O. Andrade Perez, 2400 block of N Hwy 175, Seagoville, Texas – Four counts of smuggling of persons.
• Charles Burnett, 1300 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Two counts of assault on a peace officer.
• Jesus Alfredo Cabral-Recendez, 100 block of Cedar Ct., Comfort – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Timothy Zion Chhay, 8600 block of Bart Ln., Houston – Possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Ashley Lynn Chilcoat, 300 block of Wolf Rd., San Antonio. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• William Glenn Cronkhite, 5800 block of Saint’s View, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Alberto Garcia, 100 block of County Road, Devine, Texas – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cresencio P. Garcia, General delivery, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Marisela Wimauma Garcia, 100 block of Laguna Oaks Pl., Ruskin, Fla. – Four counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Darian Andrew Gutierrez, 200 block of Manor Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Marvin Curtis Innerarity, 1700 block of North St., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Joseph Laorenza, 700 block of Hill Country Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Misty Meador, 100 block of Rhonda, Kerrville – Credit card abuse of the elderly.
• Casie Gayle North, 200 block of Huntleigh, Ingram – Theft of property by a public servant between $2,500-$30,000.
• Brandon Keith Powers, General delivery, Kerrville – Obstruction or retaliation.
• James Prince Sherrod, 500 block of Gembler, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle with previous convictions.
• Rex Allen Taylor, 200 block of West P.W. Holmes Dr., Leakey – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Carl Wayne Teasdale, 100 block of Burnet Forest Cove, Elgin, Texas – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sidney Paul Vance, 2900 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
