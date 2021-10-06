• Jose Alejandro Alvarez, 100 block of Falcon Ln., Fredericksburg – Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $232.
• Robert Birgel, 100 block of Sharon Dr., Bandera – Driving While intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. Deferred 12 months and court costs of $478.
• Paul Reyes Caltzontzin, 200 block of Oak Ridge Dr., Center Point – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 341 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Whitney Leann Chapman, 100 block of Tremper Trl., Center Point - Bail jumping. $1,500 fine and court costs of $332.
• Danshell Emanuel Cooper, 1100 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Two counts of violation of bond or protective order. $500 fine, 11 days in jail and court costs of $770.
• Jesse Brandon Johnson, 500 block of Sunflower, Comfort – Two counts of use or possession of inhalant paraphernalia. $300 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $920.
• Toby Keith Johnson, 200 block of Deloris Dr., Harper – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Daniel Lloyd Reither, 200 block of Twombly Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $488.
• Angel Miguel Rodriguez, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 24 hours of community service and court costs of $517.
• Justin Lee Sanchez, 100 block of Artesian Dr., Cedar Creek, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.