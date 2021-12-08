Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Main St. on Nov. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and an arrest warrant, in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Nov. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in Mile 512 eastbound of IH-10 on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and an arrest warrant, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 700 block of Harper Rd. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and an arrest warrant, in the 100 block of Riverhill Ln. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Dec. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 5.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1800 block of Bandera Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 5.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on Nov. 29.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Nov. 30.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family in the 100 block of Concho Dr. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury at a disturbance in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 5.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government document in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Dec. 1.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Main St. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for theft less than $100 from a motor vehicle on a disturbance call in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government document in the 300 block of Main St. on Dec. 2.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 4.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 5.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on Nov. 29.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 3.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2100 block of Stoneledge Dr. on Nov. 29.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture more than $200 in the 100 block of Country Club Dr. on Dec. 1.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 2.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1500 block of Stadium Dr. on Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.