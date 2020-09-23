Mariages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jacob Aaron Brothers and Racheal Jeanene Bush, Sept. 11.
• Christopher Kyle Barroso and Jeanna Ladell Moore, Sept. 14.
• Draven J. Soto and Megan Ray Goldsmith, Sept. 14.
• Robert Michael Marusak and Brittany Erin Robb, Sept. 16.
• Fernando Cruz and Emma Marie Ayala, Sept. 16.
• Miguel Angel Perez and Linda Maria Del Ca Arteaga, Sept. 16.
• Michael John Coe and Jami Dawn Norton, Sept. 17.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Linda Sanborn of Kerrville and Bradley Sanborn of Kerrville, Sept. 16.
• Zachary Coulter Koenig of Ingram and Sarah Rubio Koenig of Kerrville, Sept. 16.
• Eric L. Thatcher of Kerrville and Ginny Lynn Staton of Kerrville, Sept 16.
