Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Julian Michael Bell, 4300 block of Millstead St., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Carlos Augustine Bolton, 100 block of Pal Dr., Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family.
• Alan Andrew Brandes, 100 block of Solar Hill Rd., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Heather Nichole Brewer, 600 block of Florence St., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Yoselin Dolores Cruz Rivera, 4200 block of Yupon Dr., Houston – Six counts of smuggling of persons.
• Shane Samuel Erickson, General Delivery, Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence to impair investigation.
• Matthew Constante Garces Jr., 1100 block of Aransas St., Kerrville – Two counts of sexual assault of a child.
• Cristina Nicole Garcia, 3000 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Forgery of a government instrument.
• Henry Oswald Gutierrez Rivera, 4800 block of Gatewood St., Houston - Six counts of smuggling of persons.
• Juan Garcia Hernandez, 600 block of Josephine, Ingram – Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Jeromy Lee Juarez, 2200 block of Zysco Ln., Kerrville – Assault on a family member with previous convictions, and assaulting a family member by intentionally or recklessly impeding breathing.
• Kenneth Robert Pagel Jr., 300 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Five counts of possession of child pornography.
• Travis Lawrence Pittman, General Delivery, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Juan Alberto Ramirez, 300 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Martin Castillo San Miguel, 200 block of Josephine St., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence to impede investigation.
• Teodoro Joseph Sandoval, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Melissa Raye Shirley, 600 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Osbaldo N. Torres Cardona, 100 block of Colt Ct., Ingram – Two counts of sexual assault of a child.
• Joe Luis Uribe Jr., 19500 block of Hwy. 281 N, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Steven Shannon Veselka, 100 block of Forest Circle, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance, and nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
