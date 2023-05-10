• Daniel Ray Akowicz, General delivery, Kerrville – Bail Jumping. $250 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Dustin Don Jones, 13500 block of Sierra Wind Ln., Elgin, Texas – Theft of property between $100-$750. $750 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Bradley Lawrence Kitchens, 300 block of Big Meadows Dr., Bandera – Theft of property between $100-$750. $750 fine, 53 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Joshua Joseph Morley, 1000 block of 5th St., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $4,000 fine, 132 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Anthony Chase Simpson, 100 block of Weatherby Rd., Mountain Home – Criminal Trespass. $500 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $300.
