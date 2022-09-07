• Carla Aguinaga, 21600 block of Stonewall Pkwy., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jason Lee Barley, 400 block of W Water St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $956.
• Shane Lee Britt, 2600 block of FM 2054, Tennessee Colony, Texas – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $718.
• Hugo Efrain Calvillo, 100 block of Kerr Villa Rd., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $200 fine, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $1,060.
• Gilberto Hernandez Cortez, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Failure to identify giving false information. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• James Robert DeMoss, P.O. Box, Ingram – Attempted possession of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Sloan Evan Dempsey, 200 block of Singing Wind Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 24 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• Salvador Frias De La Cruz, 200 block of W Barnett St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jose Fermin Gallegos Jaime, 300 block of McNeil St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Leonel Angel Garcia, 700 block of Center Ave., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and failure to identify giving false information. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $673.
• Walter Omar Gonzalez-Macario, 1900 block of Weston Lp., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Shafika Renee Hanna, 300 block of Waggoner Rd., Toledo, Ohio – Two counts of burglary of a coin-operated machine. $1,500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $620.
• Shawntai Allyson Hughes, 5200 block of Wildinson Ave., Valley Village, Calif. – Burglary of motor vehicles, and failure to identify giving false information. $4,000 fine, 52 days in jail and court costs of $600.
• Michele Franco Keller, 8200 block of Glen Lark, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.
• Mario M. Lara, 700 block of Everett St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $950 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $426.
• Johnathan Edward Meadows, 1100 block of Houston St., Killeen, Texas – Theft of property between $100-$750. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Justin Wayne Minter, 300 block of Sara Ln., Lytle, Texas – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Antonio Montoya-Resendiz, 600 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Carlos Alberto Negrete, 5300 block of Salamanca, Laredo, Texas – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $826.
• Andrew Thomas Nelson, 2400 block of White Magnolia Way, Sanford, Fla. – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Edgar Pastor Rebolloza-Guererro, 100 block of Teri Ln., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $4,000 fine, 29 days in jail and court costs of $986.
• Travis Wayne Wright, 11800 block of Hwy. 87 W, La Vernia, Texas – Criminal trespass, and theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions. $500 fine, 41 days in jail and court costs of $685.
