Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 2400 block of E Main St. on June 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Silver Saddle Dr. on June 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of West Barnett St. on June 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and a passenger with an open container of alcohol, in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 11.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Barnett St. on June 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on June 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 6.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated, in the 600 block of Water St. on June 8.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 10.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on June 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 11.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2800 block of Maple St. on June 5.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on June 6.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Jefferson St. on June 6.
• KPD filed a case of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of S Lewis Ave. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 10.
• KPD is investigating aggravated sexual assault, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 600 block of Meadowview on June 11.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle, in the 3200 block of Pinnacle Club Dr. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating three counts of burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on June 7.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on June 11.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on June 11.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 5.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument, and fraudulent document exchange between $2,500-$30,000, reported to KPD from the Levelland P.D. on June 5.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on June 5.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building reported at KPD on June 5.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than five identifying items in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on June 7.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse reported to KPD on June 7.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Mile 508 of I-10 on June 10.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 800 block of Water St. on June 10.
• KPD is investigating forgery in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 11.
Warrants
• KPD served a warrant in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on June 5.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 6.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and a local warrant, in the 100 block of Lehmann Dr. S on June 9.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on June 10.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 6.
• KPD responded to a motor vehicle fire in the 300 block of Riverhill Blvd. on June 10.
• KPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on June 11.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 300 block of Fifer St. on June 6.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on June 6.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 7.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Francisco Lemos on June 9.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker S on June 9.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 9.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Fredericksburg Rd. N on June 9.
• KPD assisted Child Protective Services in the 300 block of Fifer St. on June 10.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, and driving without a license, in the 1200 block of Medina Hwy. on June 11.
