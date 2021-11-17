Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and an arrest warrant, in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Harper Rd. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and public intoxication, in the 600 block of Main St. on Nov. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 600 block of Meadowview on Nov. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and resisting arrest, in the 600 block of Water St. on Nov. 14.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of a dangerous drug, and public intoxication, in the 3100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Nov. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 200 block of H St. on Nov. 14.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia, and a missing person, in the 400 block of Peterson Dr. on Nov. 14.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Rawson St. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating intentional bodily injury to a child on a child abuse call in the 100 block of Antelope Trl. on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, on a disturbance call in the 500 block of Valley Dr. on Nov. 11.
• KPD is investigating intentional injury to a child/elderly/disabled on a disturbance call in the 300 block of Upper St. on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for continuous violence against the family in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 12.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Water St. on Nov. 12.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov. 13.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Water St. on Nov. 13.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Monterey St. on Nov. 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 8.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 8.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 9.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government document in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 11.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov. 13.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made on a suspicious circumstance call in the 100 block of W Main St. on Nov. 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 600 block of Main St. on Nov. 10.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for obstructing a highway, and reckless driving, in the 300 block of Schreiner St. on Nov. 8.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Stephen St. on Nov. 8.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 200 block of Riverhill Blvd. on Nov. 11.
• An animal complaint was made in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 13.
