Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Travis Nolan Ross and Melissa Anna-Renee Noble, March 19.
• Christopher Darren Dreyer and Eleanor Michele Henderson, March 19.
• Eric Brian Kuykendall and Samantha Christine Moore, March 23.
• Cesar Emmanuel Hernandez Cabrera and Linda Marie Cox, March 23.
• Joseph Luis Martinez Jr. and Tracy Elizabeth Windlinger, March 24.
• Daniel James Davis and Kelsey Marissa Jarrett, March 25.
• Ronnie Renee Rodrigues and Gloria Lynn Osborn, March 25.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Melanie Lee Middleton of Kerrville and Trevor Mark Middleton of Kerrville, March 8.
• Kasey Necole Degen of San Antonio and Stephen Ryan Feist of San Angelo, March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.