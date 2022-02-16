• Jason Louis Andrews, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Zenaida Joy England Baello, 1000 block of Hwy. 39, Ingram – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, two counts of criminal trespass, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $750 fine, 7 days in jail and court costs of $1,646.
• Rachael Peige Beker, 100 block of Potato Hill Dr., Kingsbury, Texas - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
• Dustin Chase Bidlack, 4200 block of Hwy. 202, Beeville, Texas – Stealing or receiving a stolen check. $500 fine, 91 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Adial Carrizales, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. Three days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Shane Adam Conley, 1200 block of Thompson Dr., Kerrville – Harassment, and two counts of attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $900 fine and court costs of $532.
• Keith Lee Hill, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Sirroc Mashun Houston, 200 block of Upper St., Kerrville – Disorderly conduct by discharge or display of a firearm, and obstructing a highway. $1,000 fine, 27 days in jail, and court costs of $625.
• Jeffrey Watkins Isom, 800 block of Tanglewood, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,250 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, and court costs of $594.
• Andres Anthonio Lara, 800 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Carlos Alberto McDonald, 100 block of Dixon Dr., Devine, Texas – Assault causing bodily injury. 361 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Anthony Betio Palencia, 100 block of Codrington Dr., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Richard Anthony Pompa, 12700 block of Maple Park Dr., San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 gm. of a controlled substance, and bail jumping. $200 fine, 69 days in jail and court costs of $670.
• Joseph Taylor Rodriguez-Reynolds, P.O. Box, Bandera - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Austin William Smith, 400 block of Prade Ranch Rd., Mountain Home – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.