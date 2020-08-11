Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 3.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 6.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of W Main St. on Aug. 9.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1400 block of 1st St. on Aug. 9.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an arrest warrant, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an arrest warrant, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Country Club Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 8.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on Aug. 5.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Lois St. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for intoxication assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of Leland St. on Aug. 6. See stories page 1 and 2.
• KPD is investigating intentional injury to a child, elderly or disabled in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 6.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 7.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of W Davis St. on Aug. 8.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a business in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 6.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Harper St. on August 3.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 5.
• KPD is investigating stealing or receiving a stolen check in the 800 block of Ranchero Rd. on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for theft of property between $100-$750, and an arrest warrant, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 6.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Water St. on Aug. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Aug. 6.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 6.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 6.
• A hit-and-run was reported in the 300 block of Benson Dr. on Aug. 7.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating graffiti in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Aug. 4.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Thompson Dr. S on Aug. 4.
• KPD is investigating improper photography or visual recording in the 300 block of George Ct. on Aug. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 9.
