Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a suspicious person call in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 7.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 700 block of Harper Rd. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Jackson Rd. on Jan. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 7.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Caribou Ln. on Dec. 31.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 1.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 1.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Lucille St. on Jan. 1.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on Jan. 1.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Jan. 1.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact at a disturbance in the 600 block of Travis St. on Jan. 2.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault in the 1400 block of 2nd St. on Jan. 2.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 900 block of Wheless Ave. on Jan. 4.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of W Sunset Dr. on Jan. 5.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 5.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 5.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and delivery of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Barry Dr. on Jan. 6.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on Dec. 31.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation intending another felony in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Jan. 4.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1700 block of Lois St. on Jan. 5.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating forgery to defraud others in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 31.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 1.
• An arrest was made for swindling, driving while intoxicated second offense, failure to identify with fugitive intent, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of property from a building between $2,500-$30,000 in the 100 block of Avery Rd. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for swindling, failure to identify giving false information, possession of 4-200 gm. of heroine, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of A St. on Jan. 7.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with more than two previous convictions, and organized retail theft between $100-$750, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 8.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 2.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2700 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Main St. on Jan. 4.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 900 block of Ross St. on Jan. 5.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Quinlan St. on Jan. 8.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for evading arrest on a suspicious circumstance call in the 300 block of Ross St. on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating failure to immediately report an injury accident in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 31.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Earl Garrett on Jan. 2.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 5.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 700 block of Main St. on Jan. 8.
