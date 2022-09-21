Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Laura Renee Allison, 10500 block of W Hacienda Dr., Odessa – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Randall Scott Brown, 100 block of Omaha St., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Luis Javier Cervantez, Undeliverable address, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance.
• Jose Flores-Ramirez, 7800 block of Townsend Rd., Mansfield, Texas – Four counts of smuggling of persons, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
• Steven Douglas Gold, 13000 block of County Trl., San Antonio – Soliciting prostitution with another payor, and online solicitation of a minor.
• Kevin Lee Kothmann, 17500 block of Simonsville Rd., Mason, Texas – Continuous violence against the family.
• Jason Lanig Lattner, 100 block of St. Andrews Lp., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Adam Lee Lehmann, 400 block of Redbud St., Kingsland, Texas - Soliciting prostitution with another payor.
• Autumn Emilia Masseron, 100 block of Ace Ranch Rd., Kerrville – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• James Ryan Nunn, 2700 block of Old Ranch Rd., San Antonio - Soliciting prostitution with another payor, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Pintor, 25700 block of Hwy. 83, Concan, Texas – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Richard Lee Reyes, 200 block of Lower Crabapple, Fredericksburg – Burglary of a habitation.
• Hunter Leigh Richter, 2600 block of Saunders Ave., San Antonio – Terroristic threat of serious bodily injury to a public servant to influence government.
• Sheldon Ross Robinson, 400 block of Stephen St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Logan Rene Rodriguez, 200 block of Country Ln., Kerrville – Aggravated Robbery.
• Cesar Daniel Mota Serrano, No address – Eight counts of smuggling of persons.
• Melvin Lee Shelton II, 500 block of Moore St., Ingram – Sexual assault of a child, and two counts of aggravated assault of a child.
• Antonio Luis Valdez, 100 block of Willow Way, Kerrville – Aggravated Robbery.
• Juan Carlos Vasquez Hernandez, No address – Five counts of smuggling of persons.
• Javier Vazquez Garcia, 2800 block of 56th St., Lubbock, Texas – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age.
• Christopher Velazquez, 6600 block of Saint Augustine St., Houston – Six counts of smuggling of persons.
• Brett Chebon Washington II, 1600 block of Cornerstone Ct., Beaumont – Theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
• Shane Otto Wesch, 300 block of Meadowview, Kerrville – Two counts of violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months.
