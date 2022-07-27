• Daphne Libertad Brines, 1900 block of Nichole Cir., Round Rock – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Jody Heather Casbeer, 400 block of S Orange, Fredericksburg – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, one day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Ricky Gomez, 800 block of 3rd St., Floresville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Shiloh Reese-Davis Palacios, 2100 block of Sunrise Main St., Mission – Theft of property between $100-$750. Two days in jail and court costs of $310.
• James Edward Saumby, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, two days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Gaetana Gretchen Smiley, 300 block of Loyal Valley Rd., Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $750 fine, two days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Mario Alberto Valdez, 200 block of Southway, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, one day in jail and court costs of $1,061.
