Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• William Allan Wright and Faith Lynnette Townsend, Nov. 20.
• Adrian Ricardo Ortiz and Kylie Ann Brooke Purcell, Nov. 20.
• Johnny Joe Cardenas Jr. and Julia Holly Bennett Scott, Nov. 23.
• Jose De Jesus Nunez Flores and Erika Leticia Grano Serrano, Nov. 23.
• Omar Gallegos Gonzalez and Karina Lozano, Nov. 25.
• James Roy Cowan III and Rachel Salomonia Adamson, Nov. 25.
• Clifford John Payne and Crystal Candis Baethge, Nov. 30.
• Alan James Clem and Tanya Lynn Wilson, Dec. 2.
• Nathan Hunter Fitch and Anne Cox, Dec. 2.• Julian Antonio Munoz and Elizabeth Guerrero Munoz, Dec. 2.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Barbara J. Mize of Sandlewood and John Wilson Maples of Hunt, Oct. 13
• Paul Aaron Kane of Kerrville and Julie Lilliann Kane of Kerrville, Nov. 13.
• Robert Lee Walker of Mountain Home and Christina Lee Walker of Kerrville, Nov. 23.
