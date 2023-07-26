• Randy Doran Baiza, 1900 block of Summit Top Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Carl Burrell, 1700 Pecos St., Amarillo, Texas – Appeal of speeding. $130 fine and court costs of $154.
• Carlos Adrian Cabrera, 300 block of Skyview, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Ambrose Gordon III, 1000 block of Donna Kay Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense, and two counts of bail jumping. $4,000 fine, 353 days in jail and court costs of $1,143.
• Nick Edward Padilla, 400 block of W Nobles Ave., Midland, Texas – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
