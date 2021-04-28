Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Mark James Bonam and Rebekah L. Zaiser, April 16.
• Leonel Rivera and Jennifer Garza, April 16.
• Kevin Lee Naumann and Claudia Campos Marquez, April 16.
• Jose Alberto Blanco and Karla Muller, April 19.
• Dustin Lee Allen and Jimmie Dresden Mitchell, April 19.
• Royce Wayne McDaniels and Rachel Diana Parks-London, April 20.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Patrick David Mossman of Kerrville and Deborah L. Mossman of Kerrville, May 25.
• Susen G. Cusenbary of Kerrville and Dale R. Dixon, April 9.
