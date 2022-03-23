Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 100 block of W Water St. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 900 block of Lake Dr. on March 18.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Main St. on March 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify attempting impersonation, and a misdemeanor arrest warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of Tivy St. on March 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a suspicious person call in the 800 block of Water St. on March 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on March 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and violation of an occupational driver license, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Main St. on March 20.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on March 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and tampering with evidence, in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating obstruction or retaliation in the 900 block of Water St. on March 14.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing on a disturbance call in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 1100 block of Donna Kay Dr. on March 16.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 500 block of Tivy St. on March 20.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 600 block of Schreiner St. on March 16.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 500 block of Rodriguez St. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Main St. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of identifying information on Coronado Dr. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building on the 2800 block of Rock Barn Dr. on March 17.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of Nichols St. on March 19.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on March 14.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on March 15.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 15.
• An arrest was made for a felony warrant from another agency in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 18.
• An arrest was made for a felony warrant from another agency in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 18.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Main St. on March 20.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on March 14.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 600 block of Lois St. on March 15.
• An arrest was made for allowing a dog to run at large in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on March 16.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on March 18.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.