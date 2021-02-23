Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Harold Jocsan Talavera and Jestany Brianna Garcia, Feb. 5.
• Cameron Robert White and Megan Alexandra Collins, Feb. 5.
• Joel Lee Zachry and Kayla Marie Avirett, Feb. 5.
• Bryan Scott Waits and Sarah Kay Reed, Feb. 5.
• John Casey Nesbit and Sandra Marie Carter, Feb. 8.
• Rex Wayne Thomas and Hali Linn Petsch, Feb. 8.
• Benjamin Gregory Gorang and Hailey Anne Olden, Feb. 9.
• Cody Wayne Truelove and Tara Nicole Nowlin, Feb. 9.
• John Brendan Flowers and Nichole Renee Richard, Feb. 10.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxxxxx
